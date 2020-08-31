Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps on reliving the late actor's memories. It has been more than four months since the star's demise but the fans are yet to come to terms with it. Hence, the memories shared by Shweta are cherished by his admirers every time she posts them on her social media accounts. Yet again, she shared a heart warming video showing his kind and sweet side towards the kids. Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Mallika Singh Slams Lakshmi Manchu's Tweet Defending Rhea Chakraborty.

In the video shared by Shweta, the late shining star is seen having some fun time with school children. He visited a school of specially-abled kids in Ranchi where they performed for him. The video shows him cheering for these students as they played musical instruments, sang and also brought self made gifts for him. He is also seen getting emotional and hugging one of them. Shweta tweeted the video with the caption, "Ye Tha Mera Bhai!!#MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR." Check out the video below.

Sushant's Video

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Investigation in his death case is still underway. His last film was Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara which was also Sanjana Sanghi's debut film as a lead actress. Indeed, such videos make fans miss him more!

