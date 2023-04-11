Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka took to social media where she wrote a cryptic post saying "tum kiyu darogi" (why will you be scared) after actress Rhea Chakraborty was announced as a gang leader for the upcoming season of Roadies. It was on Monday, that Rhea was named as one of the gang leaders in the 19th season of the youth-based reality show 'MTV Roadies'. She had shared a promo on Instagram. MTV Roadies Season 19: Rhea Chakraborty Joins Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati as Gang Leader on Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Rhea was heard saying: "Aapko kya laga main wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi? ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki." Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Singh wrote: "Tum kiyu darogi? Tum to vaishya thi aur rahogi! Prashna yeh hai ki tumhari upbhogta kaun hai? Koi Sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai. Who responsible 4delays InSSRCs is obvious (sic)." The Crew: Shooting of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon’s Film Begins; Producer Rhea Kapoor Shares the News on Instagram.

Check Out Priyanka Singh's Tweet Below:

तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी! प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है। WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 10, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. He was found hanging in his flat in Juhu. Days after his death, the actor's father filed a case against Rhea, the actor's then girlfriend, accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering.

