Did Jackson Wang just reveal his skincare routine? The K-Pop star recently appeared in a podcast interview with actress Rhea Chakraborty, where he spoke about his love for India, singer Diljit Dosanjh, his art and more. But what is keeping the internet hooked is Jackson’s skincare. Not routine per se, however, his skincare secret relied on a painful thermage procedure. The GOT7 member is currently in India and sat down with Rhea on her podcast Chapter Two for a candid interview. Known for his electrifying stage presence and signature glow, Jackson revealed a more personal, practical and ‘painful’ side of maintaining his appearance in the spotlight.

Jackson Wang’s Skincare Routine

Jackson Wang continues to evolve at breakneck speed with an electrifying charisma that is impossible to ignore. Whether music, fashion, skincare, or everything in between, the singer has shown innovation consistently throughout his career. One of the most-talked-about moments about the GOT7 member is his signature skin. Fans are often curious to know his skincare routine. While he has opened up about his overall skin and fitness routine in multiple interviews, Jackson chose to be more authentic with his audience during his visit to India as he sat for the podcast interview with Rhea Chakraborty. ‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said.

When asked about his skincare, Jackson humorously responded that his radiant glow is less about routines and more about makeup and advanced skin treatments. In a candid moment, he revealed that he occasionally undergoes facial lifting procedures using a device called Thermage. It’s a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that uses radiofrequency energy to tighten the skin. The experience isn’t exactly pleasant. The singer admitted to tolerating the pain since the results are worth it. He further emphasised that it depends more on making a decision about temporary discomfort and long-term aesthetic benefits.

Jackson Wang Reveals Secret To His Glowing Skin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by starspeak (@starspeak2025)

Watch Jackson Wang’s Podcast Interview With Rhea Chakraborty:

Jackson’s minimal routine and strategic diet further give him the glow. He confessed that food has a significant impact on his skin’s condition, and he tries to maintain a clean regimen. The K-Pop star made the headlines during his trip to India, and his connection with singer Diljit Dosanjh has been in the limelight.

