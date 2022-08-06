Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she shared some vacation pictures and videos from Sardinia, which caught the eye of her beau Lalit Modi, who tagged her as "hot". Sushmita took to Instagram, where she posted a clip in which she was seen taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea. She looked every-inch remarkable in a black swimsuit paired with white skirt. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen Give Couple Goals in Former IPL Chairman and Commissioner’s Instagram Post, View Lovely Photos!

"Align, pause, breathe, let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!!" She added: "Where life has depth I am all in!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga, she wrote in the caption.

Sushmita's beau and former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi could not stop himself from complimenting his lady love. "Looking hot in Sardinia," he wrote. Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi Dating: Ranveer Singh Reacts To Ex-IPL Chairman’s Announcement About His Relationship With The Former Miss Universe.

Lalit Modi last month took everyone by surprise after he announced that he is dating Sushmita. He referred to her as his 'better half' and tweeted: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." He later clarified that they are not married but just in a relationship.

