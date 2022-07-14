New couple alert! Former IPL Chairman and Commissioner Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise as he announced his relationship with former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. The couple has definitely taken everyone by this big announcement as they managed to keep their private life and relationship status under the wraps. Lalit Modi shared many photos of the pair, writing, "a new beginning a new life finally."

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen Photos Together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)