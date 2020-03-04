Tanishaa Mukerji Birthday: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Looks Hot in a Bikini, Mom Tanuja Stuns in a Swimsuit (View Pics)

Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja at birthday celebration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji, aged 41, celebrated her birthday in a cool way! The former Bigg Boss contestant and Kajol's sister was seen chilling at a pool party along with her close friends. She was also accompanied by her mother, veteran actress Tanuja here. In fact, their picture wearing sizzling bikinis and swimsuits is just breaking the internet for all the right reasons!

Tanishaa is seen in a baby blue hued bikini along with her girl-friends who are also flaunting fun swimsuits. However, it is the Jewel Thief's actress' bold appearance that has got the fans raving about her being the 'cool mom.'! In the video and pictures posted, Tanishaa can be seen cutting her birthday cake in their presence. She also posted a few glimpses of the resort they spent the special day in. What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! Thank u @utropicanaresort_ for taking such good care of us! #lovefeelingloved," she wrote in her social media caption. Check out the pictures below.

Video and Pics From Tanishaa's Birthday

The Hotties

Meanwhile, we wonder why Tanishaa's big sis, Kajol and her brother-in-law, Ajay Devgn were missing from the celebration. Speaking of Tanishaa, she is currently not much into the TV or film space and probably enjoying her break. However, she does make some noise with her fashion choices and stylish appearances. Her Instagram is filled with her photo-shoots, and that's the place her fans might find her often! Coming back to the pictures above, we bet Tanishaa had a hell of a good time this year on her birthday!