Saiyaara, the romantic musical starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, has smashed past the INR 400 crore mark at the box office globally. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film, which hit the big screens on July 18, continues to pull audiences to the theatres in large numbers, all thanks to its heartfelt story and mesmerising music. If you are on social media, you must have come across several videos of audiences crying inconsolably in theatres while watching the film with their loved ones. The reactions have surprised everyone and definitely helped boost the film at the box office. Amid the film's blockbuster success, actress Tanishaa Mukerji has come out in support of team Saiyaara amid bizarre rumours that the makers have paid people to cry in the theatres. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Craze: Fans ‘Cry’, ‘Scream’, and ‘Faint’ in Theatres While Watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Movie – Genuine Emotional Displays or Viral PR Stunts? (Watch Videos).

Did ‘Saiyaara’ Makers Pay Gen Z Audiences To Cry in Theatres?

The emotional breakdown of audiences while watching Saiyaara in theatres has become a hot topic of discussion online. During a recent episode of the Asymmetric Crew podcast, Shantanu Despande claimed that maybe the makers of Saiyaara have paid the Gen Z audiences to cry in theatres while watching the film.

‘Saiyaara’ Global Box Office Update

In the video, he said, "What's happening with this ridiculous Saiyaara movie. The producer of the movie, in my view, has paid INR 500 in dehadi to lots of these Gen Z young folks to go into these theatres and put on emotional performances of crying. This is how the movie is getting promoted by the way. The whole world has now become a bunch of performers.

Check Out Asymmetric Crew’s Video Here

Tanishaa Mukerji Calls ‘Saiyaara’ Theatre Reactions Genuine

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section of the video and defended the Saiyaara makers. She wrote, "Times are changing and these people are stuck in the past. Love and appreciate the new. And honestly, what rubbish is the man saying? Does he know anything for a fact. He is using the phenomenon of Saiyaara to get views by talking negatively."

She further wrote, "If people are reacting to a film, what is wrong about that. Just because he cannot relate doesn't mean the younger generation doesn't either. Every generation is different. This is India. We react. Go watch the film and see how the audiences are moved. Then talk. This is just Bollywood bashing! Brands just have to find new ways to connect to their audiences!" Ahaan Panday’s Alleged Private Instagram Gets Exposed! Fans Spot Star-Studded Follower List As ‘Saiyaara’ Smashes INR 300 Crore Milestone at Box Office.

Tanishaa Mukerji Defends ‘Saiyaara’ Makers

Saiyaara follows the emotional love story of a musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and an introverted writer Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) who suffers from Alzheimer's. The movie is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF).

