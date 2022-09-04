Teachers’ Day marks extremely special and an important day too. In India, it is observed on September 5 since 1962, the birth date of the second President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Teachers, mentors, guides or educators, play a crucial role in shaping every child’s life. Apart from teaching particular subjects in schools and colleges, teachers inculcate values, sharpen skills, boost confidence and do many other things that will help to shape a student’s life in career and even personally. Teacher's Day 2022 Speeches for Students: Heartfelt Speeches in English To Honour and Appreciate Their Teachers on Their Special Day (Watch Videos).

There are have been several Hindi movies that have showcased the strong bonds shared between teachers and students. These movies are sure to give us all a nostalgic ride of our good old days at schools, colleges and other institutions. Let’s take a look at those wonderful films that are perfect to binge watch this Teachers' Day.

Super 30

The film stars Hrithik Roshan who portrays the true story of mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar, showcasing how he decided to help kids who are poor. He starts a program and decides to teach 30 poor students and helps them to crack IIT exam.

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary’s bond as teacher and student, respectively, left the audience teary-eyed and hearts filled with pride. The latter’s character is a dyslexic and due to his poor performance in academics he is sent to a boarding school. The film beautifully showcases how his art teacher Nikumbh identifies the 8-year-old child’s dyslexic issue and helps him overcome his reading disorder.

Hichki

Rani Mukerji, who essays the role of an aspiring teacher named Naina Mathur, gets rejected from many schools due to her Tourette syndrome. But one fine day she gets assigned to teach the underprivileged students, who come from slum area and are unruly, misbehaved and much more. But the movie shows how with time Naina helps these students help them realise their skills and potential and helps them shape their future.

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan is the coach for the Indian national women’s hockey team, a team of young women with competitive natures and regional prejudices. Khan, with strict rules and numerous challenges, helps the girls overcome their differences.

Iqbal

Iqbal (Shreys Talpade), a young lad, who is deaf and mute, but aspires to become a cricketer. Mohit (Naseeruddin Shah) decides to help Iqbal but in a hard way. Mohit, as a coach, trains him brilliantly who does not have any experience in cricket and helps him achieve his dream.

