Teacher’s Day in India pays tribute to the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a scholar and a diplomat, but above all, he was the greatest teacher to have inspired the future generation of Indians. This day is celebrated annually on September 5 on his birth anniversary to honour the patience and dedication of teachers who go above and beyond their means to help and guide their students. To appreciate our mentors, Teacher’s Day in India is a grand affair, with students in schools preparing heartfelt speeches for their loving teachers and appreciating their guidance in helping them achieve their dreams. On this Teacher’s Day 2022, you can take inspiration from these heartfelt Teacher’s Day speeches in English by students to let your teachers know how special they are. Teachers’ Day 2022 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Ways To Celebrate This Day Marking Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary.

When Dr Radhakrishnan’s students approached him to celebrate his birthday, he insisted that he wanted to honour all the great minds of the country who hone and nurture the skills of the future generation, and Teacher’s Day was born. This day celebrates teachers in a massive way in India by students expressing gratitude towards them. Watch these videos to take some inspiration for speeches on Teacher’s Day 2022.

On this day in India, events are organised and senior school students dress up as teachers in traditional attire and watch over the younger lot while the teachers are treated and given the day off. It is also celebrated by entertaining the teachers and giving speeches to show gratitude, Wishing everyone a very Happy Teacher’s Day 2022!

