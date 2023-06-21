Star Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L Rai are reuniting a decade after working together in films such as Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. The will be collaborating for the film Tere Ishk Mein. Aanand L Rai shared: "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming." Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: Tamil Superstar Reunites With Aanand L Rai After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re For Another Bollywood Love Story (Watch Title Announcement Video).

Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa, which released in 2013. A master of his craft, Aanand L Rai has a remarkable filmography as producer-director that includes unforgettable gems such as Tanu Weds Manu, Atrangi Re, Goodluck Jerry, An Action Hero, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Newton, Tumbbad, and many more.

Check Out The Video Here:

The dynamic duo of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai, along with writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil and music maestro AR Rahman, created magic on the silver screen in 2013 with Raanjhanaa. Now, after a decade, the quintet are all set to recreate that spell-binding experience with Tere Ishk Mein.

