Now that November 2025 is done and dusted, it is time to look back at all the Hindi films released during the month and see which ones made a mark at the box office - and which ones were left struggling. The month saw a wide variety of films hitting cinemas, including Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s real-life inspired social drama Haq, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s romcom sequel De De Pyaar De 2, and Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Movie Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon Drown in This Toxic Ode to Male Victimhood.

Other notable releases included Farhan Akhtar’s wartime action drama 120 Bahadur, the adult comedy Mastiii 4, and the Vijay Varma–Fatima Sana Shaikh romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq.

So which ones clicked at the box office and which ones collapsed? Here is a full breakdown.

1. Haq

A Still From Haq

Release Date: November 7

Suparn S Varma’s social drama received praise for its message and the performances from Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. However, its worldwide gross of INR 28.96 crore fell short of the rumoured INR 40 crore budget.

Status: Flop

2. Jassi Weds Jassi

A Still From Jassi Weds Jassi

Release Date: November 7

This comedy starring Harshvardhan Deo, Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher and Rehmat Rattan managed only INR 0.35 crore, making it an outright washout.

Status: Disaster

3. De De Pyaar De 2

A Still From De De Pyaar De 2

Release Date: November 14

The sequel to the 2019 film brought back Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh alongside R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi. Despite fair buzz, its worldwide total of INR 108.4 crore is still below its rumoured INR 135 crore budget. ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Movie Review: R Madhavan Outshines Ajay Devgn (Again) in This Funny but Flimsy Romcom Sequel.

Status: Below Average Performer (Yet to reach ‘Hit’ status)

4. 120 Bahadur

A Still From120 Bahadur

Release Date: November 21

Based on real events from the 1962 Indo-China War, the Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai directorial cast Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Made on a INR 90 crore budget, the film grossed only INR 22.8 crore in India.

Status: Flop

5. Mastiii 4

A Still From Mastiii 4

Release Date: November 21

Milap Zaveri, who delivered a surprise hit earlier this year, could not repeat the success with this fourth entry in the Masti franchise. Made on a budget of INR 50 crore, it earned INR 19.15 crore worldwide.

Status: Flop

6. Tere Ishk Mein

A Still From Tere Ishk Mein

Release Date: November 28

Aanand L Rai’s second reunion with Dhanush - also featuring Kriti Sanon - is off to a strong box office start. The film has already grossed INR 91.5 crore in just four days against an INR 85 crore budget, setting it on course to be a success. However, competition may arrive soon with Dhurandhar on December 5.

Status: Potential Hit

7. Gustaakh Ishq

A Still From Gustaakh Ishq

Release Date: November 28

Starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah, this romantic drama earned some positive reviews but struggled to attract audiences. It collected only INR 1.65 crore worldwide within four days (at the time of writing).

Status: Flop

November 2025 may have delivered a mixed bag in terms of content and commercial outcomes, but it clearly showed that audiences are becoming increasingly selective, rewarding strong storytelling and star power only when paired with compelling execution. With December releases lining up, including the highly anticipated Dhurandhar, Kapil Sharma comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Agastya Nanda's war biopic Ikkis and Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's romcom Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the final month of the year could shift the box office narrative once again.

For now, Tere Ishk Mein stands tall as the month’s clear winner, while several other titles remind Bollywood that brand value alone is no longer enough to guarantee success.

