Fact Check: Action Star Jackie Chan Is Alive; Viral Facebook Post Claiming Actor’s Death Is False, Fans Slam Yet Another Hoax (View Post)

Jackie Chan, the legendary action star known for films like Rush Hour and The Karate Kid, has once again become the target of a false death rumour. On Monday, a post on Facebook claimed that the 71-year-old actor had passed away, along with a photo of him lying on a hospital bed. The message even suggested that his family had confirmed the news. However, no such statement was issued, and the actor is very much alive. Did a Tiger Attack and Take a Man Away Near Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Fan Shares Post on X – See Post

Thank God I checked Twitter about Jackie Chan because I was about to tweak. pic.twitter.com/Y4wpEtce14 — Noah❄️🥶 (@NoahMKE) November 10, 2025

Jackie Chan Death Hoax Sparks Fan Reactions

Reports from reliable sources confirm that Jackie Chan is safe, healthy, and continuing work on his upcoming films. Fans were quick to call out the hoax. One user wrote, “Why is Facebook tryna kill off Jackie Chan??” Another posted, “I almost shouted at work.” A third joked, “Internet trying to kill Jackie Chan today.” Fact Check: Has Don Lee Confirmed Being Part of Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’? Don’t Fall for This Fake X Account Impersonating South Korean Actor.

Fan Shares Post on X – See Post

Facebook’s latest fake news: Jackie Chan has passed. He hasn’t. pic.twitter.com/fxBdLGuRCf — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) November 10, 2025

Viral Posts Fake

This is not the first time Jackie has faced such false claims. Over the years, similar messages have gone viral multiple times, forcing him or his team to clarify that he is alive. Meanwhile, the actor remains busy with several projects like New Police Story 2, Project P and Five Against a Bullet. He is also said to be involved in discussions for Rush Hour 4. The viral posts are fake, and Jackie Chan is alive and working.

Fact check

Claim : Social media posts claimed that Jackie Chan has passed away, supported by a viral hospital photo. Conclusion : The claim is false. Jackie Chan is alive, healthy and currently working on upcoming projects. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).