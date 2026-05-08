Shakti Kapoor REACTS to Viral Death Hoax on Instagram, Threatens To File Cyber Complaint (Watch Video)

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Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has strongly dismissed viral rumours regarding his death, assuring fans that he is "healthy and happy." The 73-year-old actor addressed the misinformation through a social media video on Thursday night, confirming he is alive and well after false reports of his passing sparked widespread concern across platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. Fact Check: Action Star Jackie Chan Is Alive; Viral Facebook Post Claiming Actor’s Death Is False, Fans Slam Yet Another Hoax (View Post).

Shakti Kapoor Breaks Silence on Death Hoax

The veteran actor took to Instagram to personally debunk the claims, which had left fans and the film fraternity in a state of shock. Dressed in a purple vest in a selfie video, Kapoor spoke directly to his followers to end the speculation. "Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it," Kapoor said in the video message. While appearing calm, the actor expressed visible disappointment over the spread of such sensitive misinformation, repeatedly stating, "This is not good."

Shakti Kapoor Threatens Legal Action Over Death Hoax

Beyond the clarification, Kapoor revealed his intention to take formal legal steps against those responsible for originating the hoax. He emphasised that social media should not be misused to create panic or emotional distress for families and fans. "I am going to do a cyber complaint about it," the actor stated, confirming he is working with authorities to track the source of the fake news.

Shakti Kapoor Dimisses Fake Death Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor)

This move follows a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities seeking legal recourse through the Cyber Cell to combat malicious digital content. Ongoing, the legendary actor, famous for iconic roles such as "Crime Master Gogo" in Andaz Apna Apna and "Nandu" in Raja Babu, remains an active figure in the industry. With a career spanning over four decades and nearly 700 films, he continues to take on diverse projects.

Relief Among Fans and Industry

Following his video update, social media was flooded with messages of support and relief. Fans and colleagues criticised the "clickbait" nature of the hoax, with many calling for stricter regulations on unverified news. Kapoor joins a list of other veteran stars, including Raza Murad and Paresh Rawal, who have been forced to issue public statements following similar death hoaxes in recent years. Shraddha Kapoor Praises Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody’s Work, Says ‘Kitna Talented Hai Uff’ in Viral Post.

For now, the actor’s family, including his children Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor, have remained focused on ensuring the public is aware of the truth.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Shakti Kapoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).