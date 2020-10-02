Have you watched The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri's silence hit of 2019, which was an intriguing investigative drama that revolves around the mysterious death of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri? If not, then you must as India remembers it beloved former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary on October 2. As we are celebrating Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020, his followers and countrymen and women, in general, remain curious to know about his sudden death in unforeseen situations. There are various options to get The Tashkent Files full movie download in HD for free as well as watch the film online on YouTube. We will be telling you how to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s political film revolving around Lal Bahadur Shastri's death on various other OTT options. Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, SMS, GIF Greetings and Messages to Wish On His 116th Birth Anniversary.

India's second Prime Minister of the Independence era was born on October 2, 1964. one of the most modest prime ministers of the nation, Shastri Ji is also known to raise the voice for farmers as well as Indian Army and gave us the memorable slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. Before becoming the PM of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, also served as Minister of Home Affairs in the Nehru government and held the position of Railway Minister in 1951. After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri was appointed as the Prime Minister of India in June 1964. However, Shastri died in Tashkent, Uzbekistan a day after signing a peace treaty to end the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War. And the sudden demise did not take place in normal conditions. Lal Bahadur Shastri 116th Birth Anniversary: 11 Lesser Known Facts About India's 2nd Prime Minister.

The Tashkent Files' ensemble cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Rajesh Sharma, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Vivek Agnihotri film explores the conspiracy theories on the demise of free India's 2nd PM and was a surprise box-office hit as well thanks to the audience's word of mouth publicity. On Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, if you want to watch The Tashkent Files online, we can let you know where to watch it online. The Last Show: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, Rumi Jaffery Team Up for an Inspiring Human Drama (View Post)

Where to Watch The Tashkent Files Online

You can watch The Tashkent Files online only on Zee5. The subscription fee of Zee5 is as low as INR 99 per month. The Tashkent Files is not available for rent on Google Play Movies or YouTube. So Zee5 is the only last resort to watch Vivek Agnihotri film online.

The Tashkent Files Trailer

Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files did enjoy its 100 days run at the box-office. The film was made on a budget of Rs 5 crore went on to rake Rs 22 crore in life-time collection and did turn out to be one of the surprise hit of the year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 07:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).