Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: October 2 has a great historical significance for India as the day marks the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. While Gandhi Ji is our Father of the Nation, Shastri Ji continues to live in memories as one of the most modest Indian prime ministers. Born on October 2, 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India. The country will be celebrating 116th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri on Wednesday. On the occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020, we bring you a collection of wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, SMS, status, photos, wallpapers and WhatsApp Stickers, which you can share with your near and dear ones and remember the great soul. Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti quotes are widely shared to wish on his birth anniversary.

The senior Congress leader as the disciple of Gandhi played a crucial role in India’s independence. Shastri Ji led the country during the 1965 Indo-Pak war of 1965. One can never forget the memorable slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) he had said while addressing a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Lal Bahadur Shastri was a complete believer in ‘simple living high thinking,’ something new-age leaders can learn from. The new generation must learn more about Shastri Ji as he was the man who believed in actions and not hollow words.

Lal Bahadur Shastri birthday (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Discipline and United Action Are the Real Source of Strength for the Nation. – Lal Bahadur Shastri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnyen.

Lal Bahadur Shastri quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: India Will Have to Hang Down Her Head in Shame If Even One Person Is Left Who Is Said in Any Way to Be Untouchable. – Lal Bahadur Shastri.

A statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri (Photo Credits: IANS)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Comes a Time in the Life of Every Nation When It Stands at the Crossroads of History and Must Choose Which Way to Go. – Lal Bahadur Shastri.

How to Download Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download lovely quotes and images to celebrate Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti from Play Store. They are also providing greetings, messages and WhatsApp Stickers for the occasion. Here's the link to download the packs. We wish every Indian a Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2020!

