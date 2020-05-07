Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An 'Irreplaceable' Photo Featuring Rishi Kapoor With Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Late RD Burman

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, and this news shocked one and all. The actor breathed his last due to leukemia at the age of 67. It's been a week since his demise, but still his near and dear ones are remembering him by putting up an unseen photo and videos on social media. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been sharing pictures of Rishiji from her camera album and posting it on Instagram. From childhood photo of the late actor to video of the star from his movie, Bebo is on a remembering Rishi Kapoor mode from past a few days. And now, she has again shared a pic which has memories attached to it. Rishi Kapoor No More: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive At The Hospital To Support Family (View Pics).

Bebo took to Instagram and updated her IG wall by adding one more picture of the Chandni star. In the same, we can see uncle Rishi Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita and late RD Burman in one frame. All the Bollywood stars can be seen posing for the lenses. Kareena shared the monochrome pic with the caption, 'Irreplaceable,' along with a heart emoji. RIP Rishi Kapoor: Nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Post a Flurry of Memories Honouring the Actor (View Pics).

Check Out The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram Irreplaceable ❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 6, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

Indeed it's irreplaceable to see three Kapoor family members and the music maestro in a single frame. Meanwhile, during the last rites of Rishi Kapoor, Kareena and Saif were by the Kapoor's family side. On the work front, Bebo was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium which also saw late actor Irrfan Khan. Stay tuned!