Veteran Bollywood actor and lyricist Piyush Mishra recently opened up about his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor, not just for his craft but for the person he is. According to the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Ranbir remains unaffected by the legacy and the cinematic privilege he comes with. During a conversation with The Lallantop, Piyush Mishra praised Ranbir Kapoor’s demeanour both on and off the screen, despite being from one of the most influential families in Bollywood. ‘Animal’ Clocks 2 Years: Ranbir Kapoor’s Power-Packed Performance Highlighted by Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga (View Pic).

Piyush Mishra Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Does Not Carry His Family Legacy

Piyush Mishra, who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in films like Rockstar and Tamasha, shared how the actor's demeanour left a lasting impact on him. According to him, Ranbir never allows his family's lineage to influence the way he behaves. Piyush claimed that RK doesn't even carry "1 per cent" of that legacy.

Talking about how Ranbir effortlessly switches from intense performances to complete ease once the camera stops rolling, Mishra said that he "becomes completely light, completely free. "Don't even ask, that guy is something else. Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha." Further expressing his amusement about Ranbir, he said, "He comes from such a long, long legacy - his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, all the way back to Prithviraj Kapoor. But none of that burdens him. Not even 1 per cent."

Piyush Mishra on His Experience Working With Irrfan Khan

Piyush Mishra also reflected on his experience working with his Haasil co-star and late actor Irrfan Khan and revealed that his passing continues to hurt him. He said, "He left too soon yaar. It hurts a lot. He was such a great actor." He added that while they were not very close, there was mutual admiration between them. He said, "Maybe he and I couldn't be so close, but I've heard he was a wonderful human being. May God give peace to his soul and make his sons great actors." ‘Second Half Bigaad Deta Hai’: Piyush Mishra Criticises Anurag Kashyap to His Face for Ruining Iconic Films ‘Gulaal’, ‘Dev D’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ (Watch Video).

Watch Piyush Mishra’s Interview With the Lallantop

Ranbir Kapoor’s Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film Animal, next has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated mythological film Ramayana lined up, which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of The Lallantop), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

