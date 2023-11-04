Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s War character Kabir will be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in the upcoming film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. A source said, “Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe! No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3!" Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Film Advance Booking Opens on November 5.

“A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when Tiger 3 releases in theatres on Nov 12th!” It was the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai that cemented Aditya Chopra’s belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir in WAR and Pathaan into his plans. Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-Starrer Censored With U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed; Advance Bookings Start From 5th November!

Three Khans in Tiger 3:

The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with Pathaan, which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12, the occasion of Diwali Day.

