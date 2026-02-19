Pioneering musician and Indie-pop legend Leslee Lewis has come out in strong support of Arijit Singh following the singer’s shocking announcement to step away from playback singing. Describing the move as "commendable," Lewis lauded Singh for having the courage to walk away from the film industry while at the absolute pinnacle of his career. Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: 5 Popular Non-Hindi Songs of Versatile Singer You Must Hear.

Arijit Singh Stops Playback Singing

Arijit Singh, the voice behind a decade of Bollywood chartbusters, stunned fans on January 27, 2026, by declaring that he would no longer accept new assignments as a playback vocalist. While the announcement left millions of listeners in disbelief, industry veterans like Lewis view it as a powerful statement of artistic autonomy.

Leslee Lewis Backs Arijit Singh’s Bold Career Move

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Leslee Lewis emphasized that Singh's decision is a rare example of an artist prioritising personal fulfillment over commercial pressure. "They [fans] are going to miss their iconic singer, but from my perspective, he's the artist. He's living his life," Lewis remarked. "How better can an artist live his life and make his own decisions and not have the public decide for him whether he should sing or not sing? He wanted to sing; he sang. He sang as long as he wanted. Now he doesn't want to sing. He wants to do something else. He's doing it. He can. That's his life." Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing - Can You Guess His Last Playback Song?

Leslee Lewis Calls Arijit Singh a ‘True Artist’

Leaving the film industry while being the most sought-after voice is a move few have attempted. Lewis noted that the sheer "guts" required for such a step is what makes Singh a "true artist." "People can't fathom the fact that he has the guts to leave it at the peak of his career. That is commendable," Lewis added. "It's not about the money. It's not about the peak of my career. It's like, now I think I want to do something else... What stops him from coming back? Nothing." Lewis also pointed out that Singh’s exit creates a vital opening for the next generation of talent. "I think it also makes room for a lot of young, other talented singers who get extra room to showcase themselves, which is great for the whole industry," he concluded.

Why Did Arijit Singh Step Away?

While Singh's initial post was brief stating simply, "I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey" further reports have shed light on his creative exhaustion. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently suggested that Singh was "tired of singing the same thing again and again," referring to the industry's tendency to pigeonhole him into melancholic "heartbreak" tracks. Singh has clarified that while he is done with the "machine" of playback singing, he is not quitting music. Singh has expressed a desire to refocus on Indian Classical music and independent compositions. Rumours suggest he is increasingly interested in direction and music production. He has already released a devotional Shiva Bhajan as an independent artist following his announcement. This Is How Arijit Singh’s Home Looks Like in Jiaganj (Watch Video)

Arijit Singh’s Exit Marks End of an Era

Arijit Singh’s departure marks the end of an era that began with his 2013 breakthrough Tum Hi Ho. Having voiced superstars from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, his influence on the "sound" of the 2010s remains unparalleled. Fans will still hear his voice in a few upcoming projects, including the film Ek Din (starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan), as he works to fulfill his remaining professional obligations before fully transitioning to his new chapter as a "small little artist" working on his own terms.

