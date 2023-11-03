Salman Khan is all set to ablaze the silver-screen with his forthcoming actioner Tiger 3 that also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will see the Sultan actor locking horns with Emraan and their intense face-off is sure to keep audience on the edge of their seats. As per the latest update on the film, Tiger 3 has got U/A certificate from CBFC, and its runtime is reported to be 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 38 seconds. Film critic Taran Adarsh informed the same via a post on X. He wrote, “#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ RUN TIME… #Tiger3 certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 27 Oct 2023. Duration: 153.38 min:sec [2 hours, 33 min, 38 sec]. #India Theatrical release date: [Sunday] 12 Nov 2023… Advance bookings commence from [Sunday] 5 Nov 2023.” Tiger 3 is slated to hit the theatres on November 12, 2023, coinciding with Diwali. Tiger 3: Salman Khan’s Action-Thriller and Avengers Endgame To Be Connected?! Marvel Flick’s Action Co-Ordinator Chris Barnes on Board for Third Installment – Reports.

Tiger 3 Runtime Revealed:

