Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) will open the advance booking for the much-anticipated Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 on November 5, a week ahead of its release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the upcoming movie is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 12. In a press release, the studio said the film's shows will start from 7 am across the country. "YRF is set to open advance bookings of Tiger 3 in India from Nov 5th! The film is releasing during Diwali vacations so cinemas have requested for an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers. Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Reunite for Rs 35 Crore Action Sequence for the YRF Starrer – Reports.

"Tiger 3 will be also available for audiences to consume in multiple Premium formats like: 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE and 4DE Motion," the release added. Set after the events of this year's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Tiger 3 will see Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. Tiger 3: Maneesh Sharma Talks About Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer, Director Says ‘We Are Saving The Best For Big Screen’.

Watch Tiger 3 Trailer:

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, along with Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat. Shah Rukh is expected to make a special appearance in Tiger 3, which is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.