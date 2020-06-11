Actress Tisca Chopra has channelled her inner Govinda in a new post she has shared on social media. In the image that she has shared on Instagram, Tisca flaunts wet hair and is dressed in a green T-shirt. "Feel like a Govinda day," she wrote. Tisca then wrote a few lines of the song "Meri pant bhi sexy" from Govinda's 1994 film, "Dulaara". The song is picturised on the actor and his co-star Karisma Kapoor. In fact, Govinda also sang the song along with Alka Yagnik. Tisca Chopra Gets Curious About Quantum Physics During Quarantine; Recommends Fans To Watch Netflix’s Black Hole Apocalypse.

"Mere baal bhi sexy, mere gaal bhi sexy, meri T shirt bhi sexy haiiiii! Hai ya nahin hai .. who cares?! Khud ko lagna toh banta hai. PS- got a new home-threading device which might be the reason for these feelings," she added. On the work front, Tisca was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz" starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Tisca Chopra Remembers Irrfan Khan’s Advice of a Lifetime That Made Her Refuse to Quit Acting in the 90s

Check Out Tisca Chopra's Instagram Post Below

"Good Newwz" will re-release in Dubai when theatres reopen, as an initial step towards regaining normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

