Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has made a name for himself in Bollywood and internationally with his music, has found himself embroiled in a major controversy due to his recently released film Sardaar Ji 3. The Punjabi movie, directed by Amar Hundal, started facing massive backlash after it was revealed that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was a part of the film. Things escalated further after Dosanjh, who is also the producer of Sardaar Ji 3, began promoting the film on his social media, leading to boycott calls against him. Amid this, filmmaker Kabir Khan reacted to the controversy and defended Diljit Dosanjh, stating that the casting was finalised long before the ban on Pakistani artistes was implemented. Diljit Dosanjh Makes First Public Appearance After ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy, Greets Paparazzi With Smile and Folded Hands (Watch Video).

Kabir Khan Supports Diljit Dosanjh Amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 came under heavy criticism from the public despite not releasing in India, due to casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025. In a recent interview with NDTV, filmmaker Kabir Khan explained the casting decision and clarified that it was finalised before the tragic events happened.

Backing Diljit Dosanjh, he said, "It was a decision that was taken ages ago. By the time things changed, the film had already been shot. So its probably unfair to target. My views on things like censorship and banning are very different. One should be a little more liberated."

Kabir Khan emphasised that art should not be viewed through a political lens. He said, "With anything to do with art, I don't think anybody is doing or making any film just to hurt people's sentiments or create hate and controversy. It's unfortunate." The filmmaker shared that cinema often becomes a victim of political conflicts and expressed his disappointment over Sardaar Ji not being released in India, which affected its audience reach.

Kabir Khan on Diljit Dosanjh’s Contribution to Indian Cinema

Kabir Khan also expressed pride over Diljit Dosanjh's global success and called him a phenomenal actor. He said, "Diljit film is doing well in Pakistan, like you mentioned. He is one of the most respected actors and stars of this country and has always done very good work. We also know how proud he is as an Indian. He was been an international icon." Naseeruddin Shah Faces Backlash After Deleting Post Supporting Diljit Dosanjh Amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 also features Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Monica Sharma and Saleema Albela among others in key roles.

