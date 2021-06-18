Actress Urvashi Rautela has garnered a fan following of38 million on Instagram. Urvashi posted a video on Instagram on Friday. In the clip, she is seen riding in a luxury car. "38 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram. THANK YOUUUU. I LOVE YOU. ENJOYING MY BABY ROLLS," she wrote as caption. Urvashi Rautela Shares Training Video of Getting Punches in the Gut – WATCH.

With these latest figures, Urvashi is ahead of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who has 6.7 million followers, as well as stars such as Shah Rukh Khan (25 million) and Amitabh Bachchan (26.9 million) followers respectively. Urvashi Rautela Tried Adding Bollywood Elements to Her International Album ‘Versace Baby’.

Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 38 Million Instagram Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in the web series "Inspector Avinash". The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.

