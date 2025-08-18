The Miss Universe India 2025 is slated to be held on August 18, with participants from across the country to compete for the prestigious crown during the grand finale evening. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha will crown her successor at the end of the event. An end to her year of legacy with the prestigious crown, she was crowned with a special Taj Mahal crown in 2024 by former Miss Universe India, Urvashi Rautela. A name, often referred to as ‘Pageant Legend’ – as proclaimed by the actress herself, her pageant history has often created a buzz online. Urvashi Rautela and Miss Universe history never fails to take over the social media algorithms with her claims as ‘India’s first’ to win Miss Universe India twice. But has she ever won a Miss Universe title? A question that often puzzles users online is due to the actress’s Instagram Bio details or her twisting words during interviews, leaving her fans confused about her pageant history. Miss Universe India 2025 Date, Time and Venue: Know Grand Finale Live Streaming Channel and Other Details To Watch the Prestigious Beauty Pageant Event.

Urvashi Rautela and Miss Universe History

Urvashi Rautela entered films through the route of pageantry. She made her acting debut as a 19-year-old with a 56-year-old Sunny Deol in 2013. But she had been a pageant regular long before that. Rautela got her first major break in 2009 when she won the title of Miss Teen India. Following the win, she became the showstopper as a teen model at prestigious fashion events, including the Lakme Fashion Week. 2011 saw her year of pageantry with major wins for Miss Tourism World 2011 and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011. The following year, in 2012, she won the I am She – Miss Universe India. However, she had to return her crown as she was underage at the time. In 2015, she was back at the pageant stage, winning the Miss Diva Universe and representing the country at Miss Universe 2015. Miss Universe India 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How To Watch the Grand Finale Online?

Urvashi Rautela Crowns Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha

Urvashi Rautela at Miss Universe India 2024

Has Urvashi Rautela Won Miss Universe?

No, Urvashi Rautela did not win the Miss Universe crown. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015, earning her the right to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant held in the United States. The winner of Miss Universe 2015 was Pia Wurtzbach, who represented the Philippines.

Urvashi Rautela never fails to make the headlines, often stirring buzz with her statements that frequently invite trolling. Her pageant history gave her fame, leading to film offers, red carpet appearances and more.

