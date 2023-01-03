Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have purchased a 3 Bhk flat in Mumbai's Juhu and posted a picture of it on their Instagram handle. Ishita and Vatsal posed together in the picture in front of their house which is under construction. They captioned it: "New Year New Project#DreamHouse". Vatsal Sheth Calls Drishyam 2 ‘Simply Superb’, Praises Wife Ishita Dutta’s Performance in Ajay Devgn-Starrer (View Post).

The Drishyam 2 actress shared: "A new year marks a fresh start, and a new house is a chance to create memories and realise dreams. This is a dream that I and Vatsal had together, and now that it's actually happening, it gives us immense love and happiness. Only love and gratitude to all of our family and friends who have supported us no matter what." Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Recall Why They Kept Their Marriage A Secret and Intimate Affair (Deets Inside).

Check The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vatsalsheth)

While Ishita is also known for her TV shows such as Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepanah Pyaar, and Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani, Vatsal was seen in Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Ek Hasina Thi, Haasil, among others.

