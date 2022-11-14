A special screening of Drishyam 2 was held yesterday for which even Vatsal Sheth was seen in attendance. He not just praised the film calling it as ‘simply superb’ but even lauded his wife Ishita Dutta’s role as Anju Salgaonkar in the Ajay Devgn-starrer. Sharing a few pictures on Instagram, he mentioned in his post, “Just watched Drishyam 2 …clap clap clap one of the best films I’ve seen … simply superb… performances writing music cinematography direction …all department But you know who was the best @ishidutta …So proud of you baby.” Drishyam 2 Title Track: Akshaye Khanna Is On Mission to Unravel Ajay Devgn's Secret in This Suspenseful Melody (Watch Video).

Vatsal Sheth On Drishyam 2

