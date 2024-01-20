Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, who are currently enjoying their parenthood phase, have shared glimpses from their son Vaayu's 'annaprashan' ceremony. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared some beautiful and adorable pictures from the ceremony of their little bundle of joy. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Blessed With Baby Boy; Twitterati Hilariously Wishes Ajay Devgn for Being 'Dada and Nana' At Same Time - Here's Why!

The ‘annaprashan’ is an important milestone in the Bengali Hindu culture, which is also called the ‘mukhebhat’ or ‘mamabhat’, where the child's maternal uncle or maternal grandfather feeds them rice. The child is dressed in ethnic attire for the ceremony.

See Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

In the photos, little Vaayu can be seen wearing a yellow kurta, and is sitting on his maternal uncle’s lap. The string of pictures shows Ishita kissing her son’s head, a glimpse of food that was offered to the child, cake, and a family photo. The series of photographs ended with the couple’s happy snap.

It was captioned as: “Happy 6 months my baby Vaayu's Annaprashan ceremony For those who don't know it's a Bengali traditional ceremony which also known as the rice ceremony where solid food is introduced to the baby by his mama for the first time. Off course the baby is too small to eat so we only touch the food to introduce him to flavours.” Actress Rubina Dilaik commented: “Love and happiness to the family”. Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Leave the Hospital With Their Baby Boy! Watch Video of the Couple Heading Home All Smiles.

Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of their show Rishton Ka Saudagar-Baazigar in 2016. The couple tied the knot in November 2017 in Mumbai. They were blessed with a baby boy in July 2023. Meanwhile, Vatsal is best known for his works in Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Just Mohabbat, Naagin 6, Malang. He was last seen as Indrajit in Adipurush. On the other hand, Ishita is known for her notable performance in Drishyam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2024 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).