It girl Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal have hinted towards sharing screen space yet again as the duo has shared adorable pictures from sets. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika posted a picture of a ball on which she has drawn a face with eyes, nose and mouth. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Had a Fun Banter After a Recent Shoot Together!

Sharing the picture, the actress tagged Vicky and wrote: "Apparently, this is my look for you at shoot day." Meanwhile Vicky reshared the post on his Insta story and wrote: "Was asked to 'stand' all green faced." However, later Vicky posted another story on his Insta which again featured a ball with eyes, nose and mouth drawn on it.

He wrote: "It was great working with you too." Replying to his post, the actress wrote: "Someone's done a gooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks, I am touched with this. Lovu." The two did not share what they are working on or what the project is. Sam Bahadur: Here’s Looking At Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Pictures From Reading Session Of Meghna Gulzar’s Upcoming Film.

On the work front, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of Pushpa, Mission Majnu and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty. Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.

