Sam Bahadur, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead along with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The team has dropped pictures online from the reading session and captioned it as, “Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Sam Bahadur.” Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal And Gulzar Are All Smiles In This Candid Picture!

Sam Bahadur Reading Session

