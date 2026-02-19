As speculation intensifies regarding the rumoured nuptials of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, a new viral video has provided a glimpse into what appears to be the couple's wedding invitation hamper. The luxurious box, which has surfaced across social media platforms this week, features a curated selection of items, including a signature perfume from Mandanna’s personal brand and apparel from Deverakonda’s fashion line. Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumours As Paps Wish Her ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vjay Deverakonda's Wedding Invitation Box

The invitation box is described as an elegant, themed package adorned with yellow marigolds and pink peace lily motifs. Inside, recipients reportedly found a 10ml bottle of "National Crush," a premium Eau de Parfum from Mandanna’s fragrance brand, Dear Diary.

The gift selection also leans into the couple's professional ventures, containing a signature T-shirt from Deverakonda’s "Rowdy" brand. Other items visible in the viral footage include a box of artisanal sweets, specifically soan ghee rolls, premium roasted cashews, and a gold pouch containing Ayurvedic hand and foot cream.

A Glimpse at Rashmika-Vijay’s Wedding Invitation Box – Watch Video

Wedding and Reception Details

While the actors have not yet issued a formal public statement, a leaked "subhalekha" (wedding invitation) suggests the couple will exchange vows on February 26, 2026. The ceremony is expected to be a private, intimate affair held at a heritage palace in Udaipur, attended only by close family and friends.

A grand wedding reception is reportedly scheduled for March 4, 2026, at the Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event is expected to host a wide array of colleagues from the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

How Their Relationship Began

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first became a popular on-screen pair following the success of the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Although they have long maintained they are "just friends," frequent joint public appearances and shared vacation photos have fueled relationship rumours for years. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple To Have Strict No-Phone Policy for Guests to Ensure Privacy.

If the reported dates hold true, the wedding will mark the culmination of a nearly seven-year relationship.

