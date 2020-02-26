Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Co-Star Akash Dhar Reveals the Bond They Share Since Their Theatre Days

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Akash Dhar had fun working with actor Vicky Kaushal in the recently-released horror film, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". "Working with Vicky was an amazing experience. We have known each other since theatre days so the chemistry and bonding were good. The only challenging part was to enact the horror scenes because everything was on our imagination, as the vfx would take place later," Akash said. Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Drops Drastically On First Monday, Earns Rs 18.68 Crore.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar. It revolves around an abandoned ship named Sea-Bird that lies abandoned along the coast. Vicky Kaushal Talks about Rumours of Dating Katrina Kaif: ‘I Am Not Comfortable Opening up My Personal Life for Discussion’.

"I am very happy that my work is appreciated in the film. it was a very technical and interesting shoot..so a lot of things were happening for the first time for me. But hats off to our director as he was very clear on what he wanted from us in terms of a performance," Akash added.