Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the transformative nature of fatherhood, revealing a personal mission to foster a close friendship with his daughter, Raha, that differs from the more "distant" relationship he shared with his late father, Rishi Kapoor. In a candid interview released on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the actor reflected on generational shifts in parenting and his desire to provide an emotionally open environment for his child. Ranbir Kapoor Stuns the Internet With Stylish New Look in Latest Public Appearance; Netizens Go Gaga Over Actor, Say ‘20 Saal Ka Lagra Hai’ (Watch Video)

Ranbir Kapoor on Breaking ‘Glass Wall’ With Raha

Speaking with PNG Jewellery Chairman Saurabh Gadgil on the Ranbir Kapoor Kingdom YouTube channel, the 43-year-old actor described the invisible barrier he felt during his own upbringing. "There was a little bit of distance in my father's relationship with me and not like friendship; that's how that generation was," Ranbir explained. He referred to this emotional gap as a "glass wall" a dynamic where love was present but expressed through discipline and formality rather than vulnerability. "With my child, I definitely want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her and give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants," he added, emphasizing that he wants Raha to feel comfortable and heard.

Ranbir Kapoor on Carrying the Kapoor Legacy

As a fourth-generation actor in the legendary Kapoor family following in the footsteps of Prithviraj, Raj and Rishi Kapoor ad Ranbir also touched upon the weight of his lineage. While acknowledging that his background handed him opportunities "on a platter," he insisted that legacy is a responsibility rather than a shortcut. "The next generation doesn’t succeed on past laurels. You have to take an individualistic approach," Ranbir noted. He warned against a "copy-paste" mentality of one's forefathers, stating that originality and hard work are the only ways to avoid a "saturation point" in a creative career. BMC Elections 2026: Ranbir Kapoor Proudly Flaunts His Inked Finger After Casting Vote (Watch Video)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Life After Raha’s Birth

Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt, welcomed Raha in November 2022. Since her birth, the actor has frequently spoken about how she has reshaped his priorities. Alia recently shared in a separate interview with Esquire India that Ranbir, though typically shy, becomes "incredibly expressive" with Raha, often rushing home from film sets just to spend a few moments with her.

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up on Fatherhood - Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Despite his focus on family, Ranbir remains one of the busiest stars in the industry with a slate of high-stakes releases ahead. He is currently preparing for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, where he takes on the monumental role of Lord Ram; the mythological epic is locked for a grand Diwali 2026 release. Additionally, he is set to reunite with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a contemporary triangular love story that has recently seen its release window shift to early 2027 to accommodate its massive scale and VFX requirements. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal, which director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed will go on floors in mid-2027, featuring Ranbir in a challenging double role.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources ( PNG Jewellers YouTube Channel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).