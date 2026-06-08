Vikram Bhatt Recalls Being Broke While Dating Sushmita Sen, Says ‘Mere Paas Zeher Khane Ke Paise Nahi The’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently made startling revelations about his personal life, casting a spotlight on the challenging financial struggles he endured during his high-profile relationships with actresses Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bhatt offered a raw and honest account of a period in his life when, despite working in the film industry, he was financially destitute, famously stating he "didn't even have money to buy poison". ‘I Don’t Feel Guilty’: When Sushmita Sen Spoke Candidly About Her Affair With Vikram Bhatt.

Vikram Bhatt on Dating Sushmita Sen

Bhatt's revelations come amidst renewed public interest in Sushmita Sen's past relationships, echoing discussions sparked by businessman Lalit Modi's comments in 2022 defending her financial independence. Recalling his romance with Sen in the late 1990s, Bhatt painted a picture of stark contrast between his burgeoning career and his personal economic woes. The duo reportedly grew close around 1996, during the filming of Sen's debut movie, the psychological thriller Dastak, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, where Vikram Bhatt was assisting and also wrote the script. Dastak was released on November 29, 1996. At the time, Vikram Bhatt was separated from his then-wife, Aditi Bhatt.

During this period, Bhatt was simultaneously directing significant projects, including the 1998 action film Ghulam starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Yet, personal finances remained a severe concern. "I was a struggling director. Mere pas zeher khane ke paise nahi the. I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe, so to say, but I had no money. I was broke. I remember I didn't even have the money to buy a CD. I've lived life like a fakira," Bhatt confessed to Siddharth Kannan. He further emphasised that Sen, a self-made woman, often covered their expenses, echoing sentiments expressed by Lalit Modi about her financial independence.

Vikram Bhatt on His Other Relationships

Following his relationship with Sushmita Sen, Vikram Bhatt became romantically involved with actress Ameesha Patel. Their relationship spanned five years, from 2002 to 2007. They reportedly began dating after working together on the 2002 romantic film Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, which also starred Hrithik Roshan.

Years after their split, Ameesha Patel publicly stated that her relationship with Vikram Bhatt was a significant drawback in her career, impacting her professional opportunities. However, Bhatt, reflecting on both relationships, has maintained that he never harboured intentions of marrying either Sen or Patel, stressing that any past bitterness has long since faded. He expressed gratitude for everyone who entered his life, acknowledging that each person offered love, time, or valuable life lessons. Sushmita Sen Is a ‘True Diamond’: Lalit Modi Shuts Down ‘Gold Digger’ Allegations Against Actress and Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend.

Watch Vikram Bhatt on Siddharth Kannan's Podcast:

In more recent times, Vikram Bhatt married art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in September 2020. The filmmaker and his wife also faced a legal challenge in December 2025, when they were arrested following a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust related to a film project. They were later granted bail by the Supreme Court in February 2026.

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