‘I Don’t Feel Guilty’: When Sushmita Sen Spoke Candidly About Her Affair With Vikram Bhatt

Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s past relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt remains a prominent point of discussion regarding celebrity relationships and public scrutiny in the Hindi film industry. The romance, which began on the sets of Sen’s debut film Dastak (1996), attracted significant media attention at the time because Bhatt was married to his childhood sweetheart, Aditi Bhatt. Decades later, an archival interview from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal has resurfaced, shedding light on how Sen openly addressed the relationship and the public perception surrounding it without harbouring regrets. Sushmita Sen Is a ‘True Diamond’: Lalit Modi Shuts Down ‘Gold Digger’ Allegations Against Actress and Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend.

Sushmita Sen on Her Relationship with Vikram Bhatt

The relationship between Sen and Bhatt did not begin smoothly. During her appearance on the talk show, Sen recalled that her initial impression of the filmmaker was far from positive, describing him as the "biggest snob" on set who frequently complained about her to the film's director, Mahesh Bhatt. Conversely, Vikram Bhatt admitted he initially had reservations about Sen, citing her tendency to alter his dialogues and accusing her of "having an attitude."

According to Sen, their dynamic shifted following an injury on set. "He came to me running on the set one day when I broke my finger and this was the time, I couldn't stand him," Sen explained. "This is towards the end of the film. I thought he had something personal against me because he would keep complaining about me to Mahesh Bhatt. After that, we started talking and became friends. We ended up in an affair long after. It was a slow chemistry."

Vikram Bhatt Addresses the Marital Status

The timing of their relationship relative to Bhatt's marriage was a core focus of public interest. Clarifying when the romance actually began, Bhatt stated during the interview, "Not when we started seeing each other but when we started working with each other. Before the chemistry set in, I was married."

Sen further detailed the circumstances, noting that Bhatt and his wife were already estranged when the affair commenced. She emphasised that she did not feel responsible for the breakdown of his marriage.

"His wife and he were not living together. I can't condemn a man or make him feel guilty if he had a bad marriage," Sen stated. "I don't have anything against his ex-wife or his daughter. Some things aren't meant to be."

Defending her decision to be transparent about her personal life rather than hiding the relationship from the media, Sen expressed no remorse over her choices.

"I don't feel guilty because I have done something very openly," Sen said. "He was in a divorce when I met him, and I wasn't going to wait to tell the world that I love him just because he hadn't got through the divorce yet."

Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt's Mutual Support Post-Separation

While Sen and Bhatt ended their romantic relationship after a few years of dating, the two have maintained a supportive professional and personal boundary over the years. Sushmita Sen’s Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Gracefully Shuts Down Troll Accusing Him of ‘Living Under Miss Universe’s Shadow’ (See Post).

This mutual respect became visible to the public during subsequent controversies. When Sen faced online trolling and labels of being a "gold digger" following media coverage of her brief relationship with businessman Lalit Modi, Bhatt publicly spoke out in her defence, demonstrating that the two continue to support each other long after their initial partnership ended.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Simi ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).