Sushmita Sen Is a ‘True Diamond’: Lalit Modi Shuts Down ‘Gold Digger’ Allegations Against Actress and Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has opened up about his past relationship with Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, clarifying the reasons behind their split and strongly defending her against past public scrutiny. Speaking in a recent interview, Modi praised Sen’s independence, dismissed labels that targeted her character during their time together, and attributed their breakup simply to logistical challenges and geographical distance. Dharmendra’s Demise: Sushmita Sen Remembers Actor As Legend and Incredible Human Being (See Post).

Lalit Modi Defends Sushmita Sen Against ‘Gold Digger’ Claims

During an appearance on the Humans of Bombay platform, Modi reflected on his dating history, stating that he maintains positive relationships with his former partners. "I have a collage of all the girls I went out with, and I must say I have a great track record. I am not ashamed of it. Each one of them is a friend; they have been very special," he said.

Addressing the online trolling and negative labels that surrounded Sen when they made their relationship public, Modi firmly dismissed accusations that she was with him for financial gain. He described her as a "beautiful, successful, and self-made woman" who never relied on anyone else for money.

Modi highlighted her financial independence by sharing personal anecdotes from their time dating, noting that Sen insisted on handling expenses. "There wasn’t a time when we went out, and I had to pay for anything, she paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend," Modi said. "She would never accept anything from anybody. So when people called her a gold digger, that was completely wrong."

Calling her "a true diamond," he emphasised that their relationship was never driven by money, adding that a woman of her stature could have anyone she wanted.

Lalit Modi Says Distance Led to the Split

Modi also shared details regarding why the couple eventually decided to part ways, citing the practical difficulties of managing a long-distance relationship while balancing their respective professional commitments.

"Her career was in India, my life was in London," Modi explained. Despite the separation, he noted that they remain on excellent terms. "I have the fondest memories of her, and she’s still a very dear friend."

He further praised Sen’s personal life and choices, particularly her journey as a parent. "She’s an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable."

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When Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's Relationship Announcement Went Viral

The relationship first became a major media talking point in July 2022, when Modi took to social media to share a series of pictures with Sen from a vacation in the Maldives and Sardinia. He explicitly referred to her as his "better half" and described the relationship as a "new beginning."

The announcement immediately went viral across social media platforms, sparking intense public interest and media debate. While the sudden revelation surprised fans and industry insiders alike, it also triggered a wave of unverified rumours and trolling directed at Sen. Sushmita Sen’s Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Gracefully Shuts Down Troll Accusing Him of ‘Living Under Miss Universe’s Shadow’ (See Post).

Sen addressed the social media noise shortly after the announcement in 2022, stating that she preferred to focus on her life and work rather than responding to online scrutiny. Modi's recent comments offer a final clarification on that chapter, reaffirming that the two have moved on amicably while maintaining mutual respect.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Humans of Bombay), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).