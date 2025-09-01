A 35-year-old man named Yogendra Singh was killed at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi on Friday (August 29) after a fight broke out over prasad. A CCTV footage capturing the incident showed several men attacking the sewadaar with sticks. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he breathed his last. Singh had been serving the temple for 15 years and was originally from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Now. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker strongly reacted to this act of violence and called the incident "ghastly and horrific". Delhi Shocker: Kalkaji Temple Sewadaar Beaten to Death Over Chunni Prasad Dispute, Accused Taken Into Custody; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Swara Bhasker, who is quite active on social media, took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday (September 1) and reacted to the shocking killing of sewadaar Yogendra Singh at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi. She wrote, "This is absolutely ghastly and horrific!!! Lynching people to death has become a norm in India… jarring and chilling to the core!!!! Shameful and says something truly disturbing about our society. We’ve turned into monsters."

This is absolutely ghastly and horrific!!! Lynching people to death has become a norm in India… jarring and chilling to the core!!!! Shameful and says something truly disturbing about our society. We've turned into monsters. https://t.co/0qbxV1EGCI — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 31, 2025

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place late on Friday (August 29) night. A fight broke out over the distribution of prasad, which spiralled into violence. The victim, Yogendra Singh, was allegedly attacked by a group of people after he refused their demand for chunni prasad. Yogendra Singh explained to the group that the stock had run out, but things soon turned violent.

At the time of writing, five men have been put behind bars in connection with the case. Atul Pandey, the main accused, was caught by the locals and handed over to the police. Officials have now confirmed that the rest of the accused, Mohan aka Bhura, Kuldeep Bidhuri, Nitin Pandey, and Anil Kumar, were also arrested. The police are now tracking the other suspects. ‘Girl Crush Advocate’: Swara Bhasker Updates Her X Bio Amid Backlash Over ‘Bisexual’ Comment; Netizens React, Say ‘How About Changing the Mindset’ (View Post).

Swara Bhasker’s Work Front

Swara Bhaker, best known for her roles in Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veere Di Wedding, currently appears on the Colors TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her politician husband Fahad Ahmad. The show, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, offers an unbiased view of how a healthy relationship works.

