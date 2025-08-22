Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently found herself at the centre of a heated social media debate after she made a controversial comment about sexuality. In a video from an old interview, the Raanjhanaa actress claimed that all humans are bisexual. Not just that, she admitted to having a crush on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. What made the video more uncomfortable was that Swara was giving the interview alongside her husband, Fahad Ahmad. Amid the widespread criticism of her remarks, the actress updated her Twitter bio in her trademark wit. ‘We Are All Bisexuals’: Did Swara Bhasker Just Come Out in Front of Husband Fahad Ahmad? Actress Reveals Her Crush on Akhilesh Yadav’s Wife Dimple Yadav; Netizens React (Watch).

Swara Bhasker Reacts to Backlash Over Her ‘Bisexual’ Comment

Swara Bhasker, who is under fire for her"bisexual" remark, finally addressed the criticism in her own unique manner. The actress acknowledged the buzz by changing the bio of her X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a post on her handle on Friday (August 22), Swara wrote, "Thought it's time to change the bio."

Swara Bhasker's updated bio now reads, "Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through apocalypse. Free Palestine!"

Swara Bhasker’s Latest Twitter Post

Thought it’s time to change the bio 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/iFzTt1M0QA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 22, 2025

The addition of "Girl crush advocate" in her bio was her way of responding to the angry reactions to her "bisexual" remark. At first, everyone assumed the interview where she made the remark was recent. However, it was later revealed that the clip was actually from an old interview that has now gone viral.

Netizens React

As soon as Swara shared the post, the comment section was flooded with reactions - some hilarious, some trolling. Many also pointed out that despite having over 2 million followers, her reposts got only a handful of likes and retweets. A user wrote, "Ma'am kya fayda bio change karne se. 2 million followers hain aur 15 RT mila hai." Another wrote, "Bisexual bhi add karo...." Another user said, "How about changing the mindset." Swara Bhasker Reveals Her Thoughts on Her Relationship With Husband Fahad Ahmad Amid Rising Breakups and Divorces in Bollywood.

Netizens React to Swara Bhasker’s Twitter Bio Change

How about changing the mindset — Sandesh Talesara (@SandeshTalesara) August 22, 2025

A User Wrote

Palestine before India shows your mindset Khaana India mei Kamana India mei but Chatna Palestine ki !! DISGRACE!!! — Anki Jain (@GujWadi1301) August 22, 2025

AnotherWrote

@dimpleyadav please give her envelope full of money to leave you alone!! — Kisschup (@mreatrdedokay) August 22, 2025

'Bisexual Bhi Add Karo'

Bisexual bhi add karo... — Aanand Krishna (@aanand_krishnaa) August 22, 2025

‘You Are So Brave!’

You are so brave!!❤️ — Mehdi | مهدی (@mehdiposts) August 22, 2025

Swara Bhasker’s Work Front

On the work front, Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad are currently seen on Pati Patni Aur Panga, a couple-based reality show hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. On the movie front, the actress has no upcoming projects officially announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).