Lara Dutta started her career starring alongside Akshay Kumar in Andaaz, right after she won the title of Miss Universe. Since then, they have appeared together on screen multiple times. They have forged a friendship that's just so adorable. In one such cute moment of display of their friendship, Akshay and Lara were bidding each other goodbye with a fist bump. The internet's crushing over the pictures of this moment which were captured by the paparazzi present at the venue.

Last night, Lara hosted a small get-top at her place in Mumbai. Among the attendees were, of course, key members of the Bell Bottom crew. Bhumi Pednekar was also there. Huma Qureshi, Jackky Bhagnani were also present.

Lara and Akshay only recently wrapped up the shooting for their upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The duo had started shooting for espionage thriller in the pandemic.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay and Lara have starred together in the hit comedy, Housefull. Akshay also had a cameo appearance in Lara\s production venture Chalo Dilli. They have also appeared together on screen in movies like Blue, Singh Is Bliing, Bhagam Bhag, Insan and Dosti.

