Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, and renowned businessman, Sunjay Kapur, died at the age of 53. The news of his untimely demise surfaced online on the night of Thursday, June 12, leaving everyone shocked. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Sunjay Kapur was also a passionate Polo player. He had reportedly participated in a Polo match in the UK when he suffered a heart attack and succumbed to it. According to a report in the Times of India, the heart attack could have been triggered due to a bee entering his mouth while riding. Despite quick medical assistance, Sunjay Kapur couldn't be saved. Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53, Industrialist Suffered Heart Attack After He Swallowed Bee During Polo Match - Reports.

Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Dies of Heart Attack

The news of Sunjay Kapur's demise was confirmed by actor-author Suhel Seth. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomsta … Om Shanti." What's more saddening is that just hours before his demise, Sunjay Kapur had penned a note about the horrifying Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur No More

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

He wrote, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash" As we mourn the passing of Sanjay Kapur, let us know more about his personal and professional life.

Sunjay Kapur’s Tweet on Ahmedabad Plane Crash Just Hours Before His Demise

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur's marriage to 90s Bollywood diva Karisma Kapur always kept him in the media's attention. A renowned figure in the Indian automotive industry, Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, one of India's leading auto component manufacturing companies based in Gurugram and served as the president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Sona Comstar, founded by Sanjay Kapur's father Surinder Kapur in 1995, went on to become a global supplier with production units in India, the US, China, Mexico and Serbia.

Sunjay Kapur With Karisma Kapoor and Son Kiaan

Sunjay Kapur completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the University of Bckigham. He later enrolled in Harvard Business School's Owner President Management Program. Apart from his interest in business management, Sunjay Kapur was deeply passionate about the sport of Polo.

Sunjay Kapur’s Marital Life

Sunjay Kapur was constantly in the news due to his personal life. He got married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple welcomed two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before parting ways in 2014. Their divorce proceedings became a high-profile case with both parties levelling serious accusations against each other.

The Biwi No 1 actress accused Sunjay of emotional and physical abuse and claimed that Sunjay asked her to sleep with one of his friends during their honeymoon. In 2016, Karisma filed a domestic abuse case against Sunjay and his mother. Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur Reunite to Celebrate Daughter Samaira's Birthday-View Pics.

Sunjay Kapur With Wife Priya Sachdev and Kids

Following his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur fell in love with Priya Sachdev and got married in 2017. They welcomed a son, Azarias, in 2018. Before Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor, the businessman was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

