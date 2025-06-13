Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53, Industrialist Suffered Heart Attack - Reports

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday, June 12, 2025. He was 53. According to reports, Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack during a polo match in the United Kingdom. Sunjay Kapur was an industrialist, and Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar. His last tweet was after the Ahmedabad Plane Crash, in which Air India Flight AI171 crashed after take-off. He said, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour." There is no official statement yet from the Kapur family after Sunjay's sudden demise. Karisma Kapoor has two children with Sunjay Kapur, daughter Samaira Kapoor and son Kiaan Kapoor. Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have a son, Azarias Kapur. When Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur Reunited to Celebrate Daughter Samaira's Birthday - View Pics.

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Passes Away at 53

