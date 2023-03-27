Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in Gurgaon, Inside Edge and OTT show Dil Bekaraar, celebrated World Theatre Day on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to be thankful for this day as he shared a set of two throwback images which date almost 20 years old. say, 'you gotta start somewhere'... theatre is where I started, back in 2003!" He posted two of his pictures from his theatre days, captioning it as: "As they Sanaa: Radhika Madan’s Film to Be Screened at the 2023 UK Asian Film Festival.

The picture he posted was from the play Returning, which was staged at Johns Hopkins University on March 3, 2006. Akshay is seen with his co-actor Julie Sihilling. Talking about the same, Akshay said: "I had my first taste of theatre while I was doing bachelors at Johns Hopkins University. It's the place where I learnt the basics of acting or production. The theatre is the place where I learnt what good quality acting is, despite the genre. Today, whoever I am, it is because of this place. I am grateful to have gotten this opportunity to fulfil my dreams."

Akshay Oberoi Shares Memory From His Theatre Days

The actor's stint with theatre didn't end at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He also completed acting training at Stella Adler in New York City and then at Playhouse West in Los Angeles.

