Fans are brimming with excitement as Yash gears up for the release of his next film titled Toxic. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming Kannada action drama features the KGF star back in his massy avatar alongside Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Amidst the hype, the latest report reveals that Nayanthara will be playing an important role in the upcoming film. Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi, who is also busy shooting for the film, shared updates regarding 'Lady Superstar's' casting in the film. ‘Toxic’ Birthday Peek: Yash’s Swag-Filled Casino Entry Teases Drama and Suspense in Geetu Mohandas’ Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Nayanthara To Play Female Lead in ‘Toxic’?

Akshay Oberoi, who featured in Hrithik Roshan's aerial actioner Fighter (2024), recently sat for an interview with Digital Commentary, where he shared some crucial details regarding Yash's Toxic. He said, "I am shooting for Toxic right now with Rocking Star Yash. Nayanthara is also part of the movie. I shouldn't talk about the cast much, as the makers won't like it. Also, I am a big fan of director Geetu Mohandas." ‘Toxic’ Movie To Not Release in April 2025; Yash Shares New Updates About His Film With Geetu Mohandas (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of ‘Toxic’ Below:

About ‘Toxic’

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is produced by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The pan-India film reportedly features Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Touted as an action thriller, the Kannada film is based on the drug trade in Goa. The teaser, released on Yash's birthday, has heightened fans' anticipation for the film's theatrical release. Yash, dressed in a white outfit inside a casino, was a pure goosebumps moment for viewers. Apart from Toxic, the Sandalwood star is also set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

