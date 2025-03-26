Every year, World Theatre Day is celebrated on March 27 to promote the importance of theatre arts. The international observance also aims to raise awareness about the value and importance of theatre in culture and society and honours theatre artists worldwide. World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute. World Theatre Day Quotes: Celebrate the Beauty of This Art Form With Sayings, Theatre Day Messages and Facebook HD Images.

Each year, an outstanding figure in theatre or a person outstanding in heart and spirit from another field is invited to share his or her reflections on theatre and international harmony. In this article, let's know more about World Theatre Day 2025 date, World Theatre Day history and the significance of the annual event.

World Theatre Day 2025 Date

World Theatre Day 2025 falls on Thursday, March 27.

World Theatre Day History

World Theatre Day was initiated by the International Theatre Institute ITI in 1961. The first World Theatre Day Message was written by Jean Cocteau in 1962. This annual international event is celebrated annually on the March 27 by ITI Centres and the international theatre community. One of the most important of these is the circulation of the World Theatre Day Message through which at the invitation of ITI, a figure of world stature shares his or her reflections on the theme of Theatre and a Culture of Peace.

World Theatre Day Significance

World Theatre Day holds great significance, especially for artists and lovers of art around the world. Various national and international theatre events are organised to mark this occasion every year. Ever since 1962, World Theatre Day has been celebrated in many and varied ways by about 90 ITI Centres throughout the world. This annual event serves as a perfect opportunity for theatre professionals, theatre lovers, theatre universities, academies and schools to come together and promote the importance of theatre arts.

