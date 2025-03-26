March 27, 2025, Special Days: March 27, 2025, is a day filled with spiritual observances, artistic celebrations, and cultural traditions. Guru Pradosh Vrat and Pradosh Vrat are observed by devotees of Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings for prosperity and well-being, while Masik Shivaratri holds special significance for monthly worship of the deity. Additionally, Shab-e-Qadr (Laylat al-Qadr), the holiest night in Islam, is observed, marking the night when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad, and believers engage in prayers and spiritual reflection. The world of performing arts comes together on World Theatre Day, celebrating the power of storytelling and live performances. Whiskey enthusiasts raise a toast on International Whiskey Day, honouring the craftsmanship behind this beloved spirit. Major League Baseball Opening Day marks the start of a thrilling new season for baseball fans. In Myanmar, Myanmar Armed Forces Day commemorates the country’s military history and national pride.

Music lovers appreciate National Acoustic Soul Day, a tribute to the rich fusion of acoustic and soul music. The contributions of medical professionals are recognised on National Medical Science Liaison Awareness and Appreciation Day. Food lovers indulge in the flavours of National Spanish Paella Day, enjoying Spain’s famous rice dish. Meanwhile, National Viagra Day acknowledges the medical advancements in men’s health, and creativity is encouraged on National Scribble Day, which promotes artistic expression and imagination. With a blend of spirituality, arts, sports, and cultural appreciation, March 27 is a day of diverse and meaningful celebrations. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 27, 2025 (Thursday)

Shab-e-Qadr/Laylat al-Qadr Guru Pradosh Vrat Pradosh Vrat in March 2025 Masik Shivaratri in March 2025 World Theatre Day International Whiskey Day Major League Baseball Opening Day Myanmar Armed Forces Day National Acoustic Soul Day National Medical Science Liaison Awareness and Appreciation Day National Spanish Paella Day National Viagra Day National Scribble Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 27, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:36 am on Wednesday, 27 March 2025 (IST)

6:36 am on Wednesday, 27 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:51 pm on Wednesday, 27 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mariah Carey Quentin Tarantino Imran Tahir Akhil Kumar Nathan Fillion Fergie Jessie J Brenda Song Manuel Neuer Aisha Chaudhary (27 March 1996 - 24 January 2015) Kanchi Singh Renuka Shahane Ram Charan

Death Anniversaries on March 27

Indian philosopher and educationist Syed Ahmed Khan died on 27 March 1898 (age 80 years) Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin died on 27 March 1968 (age 34 years)

March 26, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).