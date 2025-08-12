A video of Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan getting angry on a man trying to take a selfie with her without her permission has emerged on social media. The incident occurred in Delhi at the Constitution Club of India on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Jaya Bachchan represents the Samajwadi Party in Parliament. Jaya Bachchan's video of losing her cool is going viral. In the video, as a man tries to come close to Jaya Bachchan, the actress is seen pushing him away with her right hand. She appears shocked and asks him, “Yeh kya kar rahe hai aap? (What are you doing?) What is this?” Jaya Bachchan Chides Priyanka Chaturvedi in Rajya Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate, Says 'Don't Control Me' (Watch Video).

Jaya Bachchan Getting Angry and Pushing Man at Constitution Club of India - Watch Video:

Jaya Bachchan's History of Angry Outbursts

This is not the first time that the acclaimed actress had got mad at a fan. Not too long ago, Jaya Bachchan had pushed away a female fan, who touched her shoulder and was trying to strike a conversation with her. This happened at the prayer meet of veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar in April 2025. While the occasion certainly wasn't the time to be star struck, the actress could have politely declined.

Jaya Bachchan Pushes Back Female Fan at Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet - Watch Video:

Jaya Bachchan Hitting Out at Paparazzi

The veteran Bollywood actress, who is married to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is also known for snapping at the paparazzi in Mumbai. In June 2025, at the prayer meet of film director Rono Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan told photographers who were in the way to her car, "Chaliye aap log bhi saath mein..." (Why don't you come along?). This was a sarcastic comment at the media photographers present there. Rono Mukherjee, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Uncle, Dies at 83; Ayan and Tanishaa Mukerji Pay Final Respects.

In 2013, Jaya Bachchan had shouted at the paparazzi, who addressed her actress daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as simply "Aishwarya". Demanding respect for Aishwarya, who is an acclaimed actress and former Miss World, Jaya Bachchan told the paps, "Kya Aishwarya Aishwarya bula rahe ho, tumhare class mein padhti thi kya?” (Is she your classmate that you are addressing her with her first name?)

Fan post of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan - See Pic:

Recently, a journalist from a news channel named Aishwarya also revealed in a podcast that Jaya Bachchan's behaviour in general was rude when she interacted with her.

What Fans of Jaya Bachchan's Attitude

Jaya Bachchan may be right at getting angry over disrespect or being approached by a fan suddenly, and she is justified in doing that. However, the general feeling among fans is that she could be polite and kind.

