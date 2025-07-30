A video going viral on social media shows Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan scolding Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor. In the viral clip, Jaya Bachchan can be heard telling Priyanka Chaturvedi not to control her. "Priyanka, don’t control me," she says. Jaya Bachchan scolded Priyanka Chaturvedi for trying to calm her down when MPs from the ruling party tried to interrupt her speech. The video also shows Jaya Bachchan saying that if anyone interrupts her, she will keep quiet but will need more time to speak in the Rajya Sabha. ‘Operation Sindoor’ Debate in Rajya Sabha: No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call Between April 22 and June 16, Confirms EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

Jaya Bachchan Scolds Priyanka Chaturvedi in Rajya Sabha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)