Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg tragically died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was 52. Known for the Bollywood song "Ya Ali" from the Hindi film Gangster (2006) starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja, Zubeen Garg was a cultural icon in his home state. The scuba diving mishap happened just ahead of his performance at the Northeast India Festival 2025 in Singapore, where he was headlining the act. Zubeen was reportedly rescued by local authorities and taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. ‘Mitwa’ Singer Babla Mehta, Also Known As ‘Voice of Mukesh’, Dies in Mumbai.

Politicians Share Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal shared a tribute to the singer on X. He said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti." Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies: Well-Known Bengali Singer and Songwriter Passes Away at 82 After Prolonged Illness; CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief.

Ashok Singhal Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg - See Post:

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the… — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) September 19, 2025

Ripun Bora, former Assam Cabinet Minister and former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, shared a tribute on X after Zubeen Garg's demise. He wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend 💔🙏".

Ripun Bora Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg - See Post:

Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend 💔🙏#ZubeenGarg pic.twitter.com/A11tVpQY43 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) September 19, 2025

