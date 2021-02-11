Rock legend Bruce Springsteen saw a major automobile ad campaign featuring him being withdrawn at Super Bowl, as a fallout of his arrest last November on a charge of driving under the influence. The 71-year-old rocket will make a court appearance via teleconference "probably toward the end of this month", according to his attorney's office, reported bangkokpost.com. Bruce Springsteen Sings ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to Mark the Inauguration of American President Joe Biden (Watch Video)

The rocker was arrested in New Jersey for driving intoxicated. Springsteen was also cited on November 14, 2020, for consuming alcohol in a closed area, in a Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey. The car brand Jeep subsequently pulled out a two-minute commercial featuring Springsteen, which debuted on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established," a Jeep spokesperson told CNBC. The rocker has not commented on the matter and the commercial was still on his Twitter account on Wednesday night. The ad-film features Springsteen in the rugged American Midwest, promising "hope on the road up ahead".

