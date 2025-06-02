Amid the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan, stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta took a lighthearted dig at a Pakistani fan who attended his show during his US-Canada tour. The tour began on May 30 with a show in Atlanta, followed by another in Chicago. During his act, he asked the Pakistani fan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and joked that the fan was a daring person to attend his show despite the recent cross-border tensions and India's 'Operation Sindoor.' PM Narendra Modi Meets Family of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

Comedian Gaurav Gupta Roasts Pak Fan During US-Canada Tour

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Gaurav Gupta can be seen getting surprised after he learns that a Pakistani fan is in the audience for his show. Upon hearing this, members from the audience started shouting 'Sindoor', referencing India's 'Operation Sindoor', the comedian joked about and also asked the crowd to behave later. He could be heard telling the fans, "Bhai aap mein bohot dum hai jo aap aaye." He later told him, "Chalo tum Hanuman Chalisa padho abh." The crowd erupted in cheers after listening to this.

Comedian Gaurav Gupta Asks Pak Fan To Recite Hanuman Chalisa During US Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gaurav_comic)

The Pakistani fan, on the other hand, took the lighthearted remarks sportingly and actively engaged with Gaurav Gupta during the exchange. The comedian asked him whether he understood his Hindi jokes. When the fan nodded, Gaurav told him, "Toh tumhe samajh me nahi aata nahi milega tumhe. Itne saalon se keh rahe hain hum nahi milega, phir aajate ho tum," (So you don't understand that you'll never get it. We've been telling you the same for so many years), referencing India's longstanding Kashmir issue with Pakistan. Operation Sindoor Proof of India’s ‘Decisive Leadership’ Under PM Narendra Modi, Says JP Nadda.

The clip quickly gained attention online, with netizens praising Gaurav for his wit and humour and for ensuring the person on the receiving end was comfortable. Meanwhile, Pakistani artists, including actors and singers, have been banned from working in India. In addition, content featuring Pakistani artists has been heavily censored on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

